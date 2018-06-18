SPR seeks approval from province for new lots

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is seeking Crown grants for new residential three in the East Village and one in the West Village. After the last lot owned by SPR was sold in 2017 the company is moving ahead with additional development laid out in the resort’s master plan.

The layout of the lots can be seen in archaeological assessment documents submitted to Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality council at the June 5 special council meeting.

Lot 34 and 35 are between Bridge Gate and at the end of Valley Drive. A proposed road runs from just south of the East Village Skiway skier overpass and Lot 36 A sits on either side of said road.

Lot 70 is the only lot currently proposed for the West Village, beside where The Burfield hostel now sits after being completed last winter.

