SPR to implement RFID scanning, close West Bowl T-Bar for season

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has released more information on what this winter will look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

One major change is the implementation of an RFID system for access to all lifts. The system, implemented at resorts like Big White, automatically scans guests tickets in lines and eliminates the need for manual ticket scanning.

“RFID will provide faster and easier access to the mountain for all guests while at the same time reducing frequent interactions with staff to help promote safety and physical distancing,” read the statement.

The resort also confirmed that while the new Crystal chairlift will be operational, the West Bowl T-Bar will not open this year due to operational and maintenance issues.

“We are working on creative solutions for this area of the resort to provide skier access to the West Bowl terrain,” the statement continued.

While other resorts in the province have implemented a reservation system, SPR stated at this time they have no plans to require reservations for skiing and boarding. However, day tickets will be limited and sold online in advance (full details are to come in October).

Guests are also being told to prepare for enhanced protocols and changes to operations such as those implemented this summer. Resort staff are also looking into temporary facilities for food and beverage and washrooms.

