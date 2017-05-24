Spring ideal time for home and rental maintenance

While many people feel fall is an ideal time to look at big ticket household maintenance, melting snow in the spring can also signal it’s time for an semi-annual

check up.

“Spring maintenance is just about as important as winter,” said Kevin McGuire, owner of Sun Peaks Plumbing and Heating. “Guests aren’t there, so it’s a good time to check things while they are still operating and before you shut them off for summer.”

McGuire recommended homeowners check their furnace or boiler, duct system, hot water tank, fireplace and hot tubs. The BC Safety Authority (BCSA) agreed and added general fire and carbon monoxide safety and barbecues and grills to the list of things that should be checked.

The BCSA also reminded owners that gas work must be done by a licensed contractor who holds a current class A or class B Fitter or Gas Appliance Service Certificate

of Qualification.

“Many people think they can clean and service fireplaces themselves,” said Ron Herrington, a Gas Safety Officer at BCSA. “After all, glass cleaner is available from most fireplace shops and big box stores. However, it’s very important to replace the glass panel properly. We had an incident about a year and a half ago where the glass panel was not in place and resulted in a fire.”

For owners who rent out their properties to short-term guests, this time of year is ideal to order parts or to have workers in the home.

“Spring is a great time to do this as contractors are busy in the fall preparing for winter. Doing it at this time of year may help you find someone who is not booked,” said the BCSA in a press release.

In Sun Peaks, McGuire has seen many absentee homeowners face large bills after ignoring annual maintenance or not replacing aging appliances.

“Many people don’t know that some insurance companies don’t cover hot water tanks that are 10 years and older,” he said, and also recommended an instantaneous water shut-off, which senses a pressure change.

The feature can range in price, but McGuire said many insurance companies provide a discount if one is installed.

Recently in the village McGuire has seen pressure reducing valves failing in some of the older builds or some builds without the valves at all.

“Without them, one small leak can cause major problems,” he said.

