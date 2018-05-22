Spring in bloom in the Grasslands

Trail Name: Deep Lake Extended Loop

Distance: 6.9 kms

Time: 2.5 hours

Difficulty: Medium

Cell Service: No

Trail: Single track through the trees and open fields

Highlight: Nice longer loop through trees and to the lake

To get there: The Deep Lake trailhead is only a 20 minute drive from downtown Kamloops. Head north on the Yellowhead Hwy and turn left on Halston Ave. Continue 2.7 kms and turn right onto Westsyde Rd. Keep to the right and continue down Westsyde Rd for 7.7 kms before turning left onto Ida Lane. The trailhead for the Deep Lake Loop is at the base of the Rockcliffe community.





This trail is a great longer loop in our area! This trail is perfect this time of year when the balsamroot flowers are in full bloom! Consider bringing a lunch or snack to enjoy lakeside as well as lots of sunscreen and water on those hot Kamloops days! With the exception of one section through the trees, the majority of this hike is in the open. The hike is dog friendly, just make sure you bring some water for them as well!

This trail does not follow the signed Deep Lake Loop which only goes to the lake and back. Instead this trail goes around the small hill to the right of the lake and comes up around the backside of Deep Lake.

Park in the pullout area at the base of the Rockcliffe community. You should see the sign board indicating the trail head. Follow the path to the left of the board. Continue up past the housing development, walking along the road, to the black gate. (This used to be the start of the hike, but resulted in conflict with the Rockcliffe Strata, the rightful owners of this entrance.)

From here, follow the well worn path. As the path starts to weave around to your right, you should see a sign post and a partly broken sign; follow this up a small ravine. Continue on this path until you cross a cattle guard. Shortly after, you will see the dirt trail climb up the hill. Don’t go up this hill! Instead, keep your eyes open for a trail heading off to the right (a couple hundred meters from the cattle guard).

Take this trail and follow it through the trees. Continue following this trails for about 2.5 kms and you should arrive at the meadow. As you continue along the trail, it winds around to the until you reach Deep Lake from the back.

Once you reach the lake, you’ll be able to see the trail heading up the slope at the far side. You can hike along either shoreline to get across. Just up the slope on the far side of the lake, you’ll arrive at a junction. Veering left will rejoin you to the trail that goes back to the cattle guard you crossed earlier. We continued straight, which takes a slightly different loop back past the water reservoir, eventually leading back to the parking area.

Comments

comments