Stables to offer spring lessons

Robert Taylor is coming into his fourth summer as the owner and operator of Sun Peaks Stables. The stables offer trail rides to locals and visitors and now he will be offering a basic English riding lesson program for children and adults living in the area for the first time.

The lessons will start in May and run through both the shoulder season and the summer.

Taylor said it’s something he’s wanted to do since he opened the stables and it’s now coming to fruition.

“Families have been inquiring from time to time about a lesson program for the locals,” he said. “So I’m pretty pleased to be able to offer it.”

The stables will be offering group riding lessons with a maximum of four participants, as well as individual lessons.

Taylor also said although it won’t be happening this year, he is interested in implementing a therapeutic riding program in the future. He said Adaptive Sports at Sun Peaks would like to eventually add summer activities into their program, and he would like riding to be a part

of that.

“It’s better if I approach it a little bit more slowly,” he said. “My first step is going to be to connect with the Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association and maybe go down there and do some volunteering with them, and learn the practical aspects of it all.”

The stables acquired temporary fence panels that have allowed them to build an enclosed riding ring, making the lessons possible.

For more information, visit www.sunpeaksstables.com.

