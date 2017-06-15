Staff accommodation search leads to employee firings

A search during the night of June 11 in Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) staff accommodation has lead to firings of several employees found with illegal substances.

A statement from SPR said they collaborated with RCMP after receiving reports of illegal substances in staff accommodation.

“These reports were confirmed through investigation by both parties and we have now taken the required steps in accordance with our employment policies.

“Sun Peaks Resort does not tolerate or condone the use or possession of illegal substances by staff members while on duty or in staff accommodation facilities.”

Kamloops Rural RCMP Sergeant Doug Aird said RCMP arrived after the search was complete and SPR did not require their help.

Aird added that no charges are being laid and it was taken care off “internally” by SPR but they are watching one individual identified in the search.

“It has brought to light an individual who we will be doing further checking into with respect to his actions in the residences at Sun Peaks.”

Aird praised the zero tolerance policy of SPR and said they looked after the situation “really well”.

