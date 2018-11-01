Staff accommodation to be complete in 2019

New staff housing should be completely open to employees in early 2019. The building, in the west village beside other staff accommodation buildings, will be named the Black Bear Lodge.

Chief marketing officer for Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR), Aidan Kelly, said they expect the building will fill up quickly once it’s available.

Dale Basko, president of Binford Construction which is completing the project, said the property has been graded and tidied for winter and work is happening on insulation and installing interior components such as showers.

“Things are going very well,” Basko said, adding they’re working to complete the top floor in December to allow for some staff to move in.

The project comes at a cost of around $3.5 million to SPR in an attempt to house more resort staff as the community grows and accomodation becomes more difficult to secure.

Comments

comments