Stretch your body and your mind

Wellness festival comes to Sun Peaks

On June 24 and 25 rest your mind at the first ever Mountain Spirit Festival held at Sun Peaks. Hosted by Interior Wellness, the event features 12 speakers and a series of yoga classes.

Festival director Elizabeth Beeds said she can’t wait to see attendees gather in the mountains.

“It’s a yoga and spirituality and self-development retreat,” she said. “You can relax and self discovery.”

The Saturday will feature topics like intuition, self-compassion, relationships and taking control of your life. Local author Tracy Munson is one of the speakers, her session “Overwhelmed to Overjoyed” will provide three steps to change your life and find balance.

Between speaker sessions attendees can explore the village or step into a yoga class taught by one of the local instructors.

From the 7:30 a.m. sun salutation session to the 4:30 p.m. restore and reiki, yoga beginners and experts will both find a place to unwind and get in touch with their bodies.

Beeds said she loves that the festival is held in the “beautiful location” of Sun Peaks and believes the mountains are a special place for spirituality.

On Sunday guests will have the chance to head up the mountain to bike and hike or explore the farmers’ market in the village. Free yoga sessions open to all will also be held in the village.

Purchasing a ticket also gives back to an important cause, May Cause Radiance. The British Columbia charity supports young adults with cancer to help feel good about themselves

She said that anyone considering attending should come see what it’s like.

“If they’re thinking about it then they definitely should, they have that curiosity in them that says there is something they can take from it.”

