Six years ago Heidi MacGowan opened her first hair salon in her home on Burfield Dr. In the last week of May she opened the doors to her own space in the village core.

The new salon, next to Bolacco Cafe, features rustic wood accents and fresh flowers with two stations to cut and style hair.

The transformation of the space, which was most recently home to Adaptive Sports Sun Peaks, was completed in three weeks despite large projects like ripping out a three metre long concrete desk, taking shelves off walls and extensive plumbing and carpentry work.

“I had the design in my head as soon as I walked in,” MacGowan said, adding that she only got the idea to move into the village in April.

She said the response on opening day blew her away.

“It was a huge response the first day. I was already fully booked, I had four inquiries, I had walk-ins. It’s been very well received.”

Finally being in the space after years in the basement of her home is surreal, she said.

“It feels weird, I love my job. It did feel good starting on my first day just doing hair.”

MacGowan has come a long way since moving to Sun Peaks without knowing it was a ski resort and working as a server for many years. She and her husband now have two children and are both business owners in the community.

“I’ve worked in many different places and cities and I’ve never been as happy as when I’m working in Sun Peaks…Everybody here is so happy.”

Looking into the future MacGowan said she would like to expand to offer manicures and pedicures and do mores styling for weddings, all while staying focused on being a business for locals.

Comments

comments