Successful fundraising campaign helps rescued Whitecroft horses

A GoFundMe campaign in support of a Whitecroft valley retreat centre that rescues horses has surpassed its goal of $5,000, leaving the organization’s owner operator full of gratitude for the show of support.

“It really was my community—people that know me, and previous clients that have been out here before and know my horses—that all came together,” said Hillary Schneider, owner operator of Epona Rise Retreat Center.

Coming off the heels of COVID, the wildfire came at a bad time for the retreat, which has been booked up for all of July.

The money is therefore being allocated towards the costs of providing hay, transport and gas to tend to the herd and providing some support for the centre as it navigates these difficult times.

Schneider’s herd is made up of rescue horses. A few have significant injuries and most are retired and have been given a second purpose. The horses aren’t ridden and are used for therapeutic purposes.

Reflecting on the experience, she said she’s thrilled with all the support she’s received.

“I think that’s what kind of makes the situation less challenging is knowing that there’s a lot of people that are supporting us, not just financially, but with moving our horses and just, you know, being able to support us kind of going through that,” said Schneider.



More info on the GoFundMe campaign can be found here.