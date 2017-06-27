Summer opening weekend shows strong visitor numbers

The Sunburst chairlift opened on Friday, June 23 for the 2017 biking and hiking season, bringing warm weather and newly expanded trails. Ten of the biking trails were closed due to lingering snowpack or continued maintenance, leaving 30 open for full usage.

Despite the closures, Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) chief marketing officer Aidan Kelly was confident on the condition of the bike park.

“It seems like a mix of everything up there right now on the trail network (mud, dust, and tacky dirt) which creates a great varied experience for our guests throughout the bike park,” he said.

Kelly was positive about the enjoyment of the trail users as well.

“Feedback from mountain bikers was good in terms of trail condition. Many people were pumped just to be back on their downhill bikes enjoying the various open options.”

Along with the guest enjoyment came an increase in traffic. According to Kelly, there was a 4 per cent increase in chairlift traffic compared to opening weekend in 2016. There was also a strong visitor presence around the village which lead to a good weekend for the Mountain Cross Cart attraction.

The Lift and a Lager event took place at Masa’s on Sunday afternoon, where plenty of hikers and bikers relaxed at the end of the day and enjoyed a live DJ and a free Granville Island Brewing co. beer.

