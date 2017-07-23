Summer race series coming to Mountain Cross Carts

The successful Mountain Cross Cart (MCC) attraction at Sun Peaks is turning more competitive as it hosts the new, season-long Gravity Cup. Sponsored by Outlaw Motorsports and Yamaha, racers will compete in timed runs on the track for the chance to win weekly prizes. At the end of the season one racer will be crowned Grand Champion.

The races will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday until Sept. 1st. A cost of $15 to compete also includes a beer at Masa’s Bar + Grill so racers can relax at the end of their laps. A non-alcoholic alternative will be available for racer under the age of 19.

Register at the Activities Desk or at the MCC track. There must be a minimum of five racers competing for prizes to be given out.

