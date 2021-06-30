Sun Peaks-based black and white photographer takes talents to Revelstoke

0 shares











Clayton Falls by Bill Fell.

Bill Fell, a local artist who specializes in black and white film photography, will have water focused images on display at the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre beginning July 2.

His show is called Water…the essential element and will be on display until July 30 alongside three other artists with their own unique shows.

Fell applied to be in the gallery approximately one year ago and chose the water theme since it is something that he has always been inspired by.

“I quite like water. I’ve always been involved whether it’s swimming, paddling a canoe or kayak, or hiking around a body of water,” Fell said.

While thinking about the show and looking through his own images, Fell noticed many of his photographs contained water or had something to do with water, whether it be a piece of driftwood washed up on the beach or a shimmering waterfall.

His imagination turned to researching the water theme and Fell found it was of course an essential element for life, but also essential in his own art.

“The essential elements of art are stylistic features within an art piece to help the artist communicate to the viewer,” explained Fell.

Fell added that each of his 12 pieces on display at the art show are backed by his own stories, something he likes most about his work.

“[The featured image above] is called Clayton Falls. It was in Bella Colla and I was over there with a tent trailer, kayak and all my gear,” he told SPIN. “I was out exploring to see what I could find and I was hiking back up this creek called Clayton Creek, came across the falls and it was raining slightly. I can remember quite distinctly backing myself in underneath this big tree to keep my camera equipment dry and working on getting the shot of the particular falls.”

Reflection-1 by Bill Fell.

He explained several exposure shots and different shutter speeds were needed to get the best photograph of the falls.

“When you see the full print, which is 16 by 20 [inches], the rocks have a bit of a sheen to them as well and that was because of the rain, I thought everything fit together nicely.”

Fell has been working with film (as opposed to digital) his entire career and develops the entire product, including handcrafted frames and processing of negatives in a darkroom at his house in Sun Peaks.

“Each print is individually processed [ensuring] a lifetime of quality and permanence and framed with high quality acid free materials.”

To find out more about the art show, visit www.Revelstokeartgallery.ca or visit the visual art centre at 320 Wilson St. in Revelstoke from July 2 to 30 to view, or even buy, Fell’s art.