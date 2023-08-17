Sun Peaks Bear Aware receives first large donation to date

Sun Peaks Bear Aware, a local non-profit that works to ensure bears and humans coexist, has received a helping hand after receiving its first significant donation.
Bear Country Property Management donated $1000 to Sun Peaks Bear Aware (SPBA), and the non-profit plans to use the funds to have a greater presence in Sun Peaks at the farmers market and various locations throughout the community. While the group has applied for grants from the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, they’ve been unsuccessful in securing them.
“[The donation] was really welcome seeing that we really have basically no finances, no funds, apart from a few donations that we get at the farmers’ market,” SPBA member Irene Kastner told SPIN.
The donation will go toward purchasing materials needed for the local farmers’ market, including a table, canopy and handouts. The non-profit had been borrowing booth material from Tourism Sun Peaks and Bear Country up until now, according to Kastner.
She also noted that SPBA could use some of the funds to pay for more days at the market because, currently, community groups are allowed one complimentary booth per month in July and August.
“There’s a bunch of stuff we would need to increase our presence in the community,” Kastner explained. “I think that’s the ultimate goal – to be more present – and we can only do that if we do have some materials.”
The group hopes to put up more information booths, once they have the much-needed equipment, outside Guest Services at Sun Peaks Resort LLP and will possibly pursue presentations at Sun Peaks School.
Reiner Brecht, chief executive officer and president of Bear Country Property Management, said the company chose to donate to SPBA because safely co-existing with bears is vital for residents and businesses in the community.
“Bears are obviously very important to us,” Brecht said.“We took them in our company name and logo. I personally feel that bears have a place in Sun Peaks.”
While locals and tourists love seeing the bears, ensuring a safe distance from the animals and taking precautions to reduce human-bear contact is integral to living in Sun Peaks, Brecht said.
“I really appreciate what [SPBA] is doing, and I think they should be at every farmers’ market to make sure that people understand what’s going on,” Brecht said.
Editors note, Aug. 17, 2:05 p.m.: This story has been updated to correct the name of Bear Country Property Management.
Help us bring you more local news
SPIN has been able to serve Sun Peaks as its sole news source for over 20 years thanks to the overwhelming support of our community. Join over 126 of your neighbours and become a monthly or yearly member so that we can continue to regularly publish the digital newsletters and stories our readers rely on.