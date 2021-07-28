Sun Peaks Health Association receives infrastructure grant

0 shares











A project to build an ambulance bay and triage area at the Sun Peaks Community Health (SPCH) Centre will be jointly funded by the federal and provincial governments.

On July 15, federal and provincial government representatives announced funding for 27 infrastructure projects throughout the Okanagan-Kootenay regions.

A successful grant application by SPCH means $816,998 will go to the SPCH Centre Patient Safety and Transfer Improvement Project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.

Work will begin this fall and is expected to be completed in time for the 2023 winter season.

“This is a very exciting addition to the Community Health Centre and will streamline and greatly enhance care to injured patients in Sun Peaks,” said Dr. Shane Barclay, medical director at the facility.

The project will provide additional space for paramedics to transfer patients to ambulances and a meeting space for staff and community health education.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive notice of funding that will help us move closer to achieving the vision, over 20 years in the making, of improved access to health and wellness services for our community and guests,” said Chris Hollstedt, president of the Sun Peaks Health Association.

