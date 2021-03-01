Sun Peaks Pharmacy moves to curbside pickup and delivery mode for time being

0 shares











No additional positive cases reported in community after pharmacy staff member tested positive for COVID-19

The Sun Peaks Pharmacy will remain closed for the remainder of the week, but curbside and delivery service is available after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Clancy O’Malley, owner of the pharmacy, said the plan is to continue operating in this fashion until staff is able to safely return to work in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“At this point, I’m planning on keeping it as delivery only and curbside pickup until the other staff is able to safely return to work, as per Interior Health [guidelines],” said O’Malley.

Last week, The Sun Peaks Pharmacy informed the community of a positive COVID-19 case involving one of its staff members. The individual was likely positive with the virus as far back as Feb. 16 or 17, 2021.

Another staff member, who was a close contact, is now self-isolating as well as a precaution, said O’Malley.

O’Malley said that he was not in close contact with the staff.

“Thankfully, I haven’t really been working up here much, so I didn’t have any close contact with them,” he explained.

O’Malley is now filling orders himself. He added that the public can purchase off-the-shelf items as well.

Dr. Shane Barclay of the Sun Peaks Health Centre informed the community 33 COVID tests were conducted on Friday, Feb. 26 resulting in zero positive cases.

“This is very encouraging,” stated Barclay in the public letter.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the community aware of any developments. Thanks to everyone for your continuing vigilance and safety measures.”

The possibility of transmission between the staff members and the public is thought to be low, as precautions, such as mask-wearing, were in place.

COVID testing is available in both Sun Peaks and Kamloops. More information on testing and information on booking a test can be found here.

To voice any concerns or inquire about orders, you can contact O’Malley directly at [email protected] or (778) 996-4245.