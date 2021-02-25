Sun Peaks Pharmacy staff member tests positive for COVID-19

0 shares











The Sun Peaks Pharmacy is informing the community of a positive COVID-19 case involving one of their staff members. The individual was likely positive with the virus as far back as Feb. 16 or 17, 2021.

The pharmacy is working together with the Sun Peaks Health Centre, who are urging anyone with symptoms to get a COVID test, especially if they have been to the pharmacy recently.

“We suspect the likelihood of transmission from the pharmacy to the general public is small due to the protocols they have in place,” said Dr. Shane Barclay in a public notice from the Sun Peaks Health Centre.

The pharmacy will be closed until Monday for a deep cleaning process, and contactless delivery of perceptions is being offered in the meantime.

COVID testing is available in both Sun Peaks and Kamloops. More information on testing and information on booking a test can be found here.

This story will be updated if new information becomes available.