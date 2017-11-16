Sun Peaks prepares for best ever opening weekend

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) announced this morning that all three mountains will welcome skiers and snowboarders on Nov. 18.

Snow has been covering the mountains with 59 cm falling in one week and more forecasted consistently through the remainder of the month.

According to SPR every chairlift other than the Burfield will be running and as many runs as possible will be open for guests.

This is great news for regular Sun Peaks’ visitors who have become accustomed to limited runs and lifts available for opening weekend in recent years.

More information on runs and lifts open is expected Nov. 17 and will be shared on sunpeaksnews.com

