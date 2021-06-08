Sun Peaks residents to receive second vaccine doses in Kamloops or Barriere

0 shares











The COVID-19 virus. Credit Unsplash

Interior Health Authority (IHA) will administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Sun Peaks residents in either Kamloops or Barriere.

In an email to SPIN, a spokesperson for the health authority said the agency made the decision to administer the jabs there in order to streamline the process.

“To streamline the process, communities within closer proximity of each other are being amalgamated,” they wrote. “Sun Peaks is one such community, where we are asking residents to go to either Barriere or Kamloops to receive their second dose when they become eligible.”

Thanks to a larger than expected supply of vaccines, the province recently announced it will speed up the wait time between first and second doses. British Columbians can expect to be invited to get their second dose approximately eight weeks after their first.

To get a second dose, the public must register in the province’s Get Vaccination program.

“Second doses are being done by appointment only,” wrote the IH spokesperson. “So once people have received their first dose, when it’s time to book their second dose they’ll receive an invitation (text, email, call) telling them that they are eligible to book their second dose.

“When they get the invitation they can select either Kamloops or Barriere as their location to receive the next dose, and they will be prompted with all the available times to book.”

There are three ways to register for the Get Vaccinated program:

1. Online by visiting the provincial website at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca

2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323

3. Or in person at a Service BC office

If you’ve registered once, you do not need to do so again. Individuals who have already received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine but who have not registered, should complete the Get Vaccinated registration process.

Those who still need their first dose, can get it at drop in clinics in either Kamloops or Barriere.

More information on this option can be found here.

If any Sun Peaks resident is unable to get to Kamloops or Barriere, they are asked to contact Interior Health for assistance.

“If someone can’t travel to Kamloops or Barriere for their vaccination they can call the BC provincial COVID-19 call centre at 1-833-838-2323 and they will be able to put them in contact with staff from Interior Health to help,” said the spokesperson.