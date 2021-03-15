Sun Peaks Resort ’21-22 passes to go on sale any day now

0 shares











Those who purchase passes in full will be entitled to ski the remainder of this season for free

File Photo.

Skiers and boarders stay tuned. Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) is about to open up sales for next year’s season passes—and they are going to come with a big perk for anyone who was unable to secure one this season.

“If a person purchases their ’21-22 Season Pass and pays in full, they can enjoy immediate unlimited skiing and in-resort perks and discounts for the remainder of this season,” explained Rob McCloskey, director of marketing and communications for SPR.

As skiers may know, pass sales were limited this season due to COVID19, leaving some people unable to buy one. That said, the resort saw significant traffic from locals, with most team sports unable to operate this winter.

SPR is not releasing a specific date that pass sales are opening, nor revealing how much they will cost.

This is, however, the earliest ever that SPR has put them on sale.



McCloskey said the change brings the resort in line with other leading North American ski resorts.

“With the realignment of the Best Buy sales period earlier than in past years, we wanted to give advanced notice to our loyal pass holders and local community,” he said. “We also wanted to align with the best practices in the ski industry, as a majority of resorts and multi-destination pass programs launch their sales in March.”

McCloskey added the change allows the team at SPR to to better focus on its winter product while still operating within a winter season, and then laser in on summer operations when the seasons change.

McCloskey added the resort (like many folks) is looking forward to a return to normality and is not planning on putting in the same pass sales limits in place this time around.

“At this time, we are hopeful Season Pass quantity restrictions will not be required for next season,” he said.

“However, we will continually monitor this evolving situation and will provide updates as required if plans and approach need to change. If all goes well in the coming months, we are optimistic that we will be operating under semi-normal conditions next winter season.

“While we are planning for more of a typical season, we do recommend that everyone purchase their season pass early to avoid any potential disappointment.”