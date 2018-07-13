Sun Peaks Resort earns award nomination

Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) has been nominated as Canada’s Best Ski Resort by the World Ski Awards which was established in 2013 to recognize excellence in ski tourism and increase industry standards by rewarding its leaders.

SPR is one of 11 resorts including Banff Sunshine, Tremblant, Whistler Blackcomb and others from across Canada to be nominated.

To win the award SPR needs to obtain the highest number of votes in the category. Sun Peaks Resort would then earn the national title and the world level award. Last year’s award was won by Lake Louise Ski Resort.

Voting is open to the public online here. Votes can be cast until Saturday, Sept. 22.

