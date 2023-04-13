Sun Peaks Resort LLP (SPR) had its busiest season on record and finished the year in style with Wonder Weekend from April 8 to 10.
Wonder Weekend included retro days where riders wore colourful old-school skiing outfits, a bike slalom to celebrate the expansion of Sun Peaks bike park and the slush cup, where folks tried to ski and board over a chilly pool of water.
Wonder Weekend was named as a throwback to the ’70s when merrymakers would get together for a wild weekend of ski competitions and partying.
SPR’s chief marketing officer Aiden Kelly says overcast skies and fog over the weekend impacted numbers. Still, visitation saw season pass holders, homeowners, and some visitors from the United States hit the slopes for a final time this season.
“It was a pretty good vibe when you take weather into account,” Kelly said.
According to Kelly, this winter has been Sun Peaks Resort’s busiest season on record for January and February. He credits a return to travel and some pent-up demand for the sport for the season’s record year.
“This is the first full season in a few years that global borders were open, so that brought a lot of people into the resort,” Kelly said.
He highlighted outdoor activities as one of the safest options for people because of COVID-19, which meant people flocked to skiing and snowboarding.
While the mountain is now closed for skiing and snowboarding, SPR is preparing for the summer months.
“Mountain biking has really put us on the map in the last few years, and that’s a combination of work done by us as a company along with Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association,” he said.
Along with mountain biking, the resort is ready to welcome golfers and host a variety of events at the resort this summer.
