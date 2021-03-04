Sun Peaks stamped safe travel destination

0 shares











Sun Peaks receives safe travel designation by the World Travel & Tourism Council

File photo

This morning Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) announced Sun Peaks businesses and Sun Peaks Resort (SPR) have been awarded the SafeTravels Stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The designation will help domestic and international travellers easily recognize Sun Peaks as a safe destination to visit once travel can resume.

TSP applied to the program on behalf of local businesses after working alongside the Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality and SPR to help businesses safely re-open following the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The application was found to be successful after an evaluation on operational safety and hygiene practices in Sun Peaks to ensure all protocols were in line with WTTC’s Global Safe Travels Protocols and the Provincial Health Office.

“We applaud the work, creativity and innovation that our business community has put in place to safely operate,” said Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of TSP in a press release. “The SafeTravels Stamp recognizes those efforts and helps instill confidence in our future guests.”