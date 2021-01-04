Sun Peaks’ top valued homes for 2021

0 shares











BC Assessment has released the top assessed residential properties in the province, including the top valued homes within Sun Peaks.

The community is home to many gorgeous homes, but these ones top the list.

1. 4141 Douglas Court – $3,075,000

In 2019 this home was the second highest valued in the Thompson Region and often sits near the top of the list.

2. 4117 Sundance Drive – $2,915,000

This four bedroom home sold in 2020.

3. 4121 Sundance Drive – $2,894,000

This gorgeous home faces the bunny hill and features beautiful timber.

4. 4137 Douglas Court – $2,877,000

This Douglas Court home features natural rock, timber, panoramic views. and outdoor living space.

5. 4129 Sundance Drive – $2,875,000

Just over 5,000 square feet with a wine cellar, games room, gym and movie room.

6. 4250 Bella Vista Drive – $2,702,000

In 2017 this home was valued in second place in the Thompson region.

7. 4127 Sundance Drive – $2,492,000

This 4,000 square foot home sits slopeside and was built in 2005.

8. 5451 Lookout Ridge Drive – $2,448,000

9. 4133 Douglas Court – $$2,387,000

Recently sold, this home has unique touches like carvings in the timber and custom furniture.

10. 4257 Bella Vista Drive – $2,241,000