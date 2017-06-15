Taekwondo club successful at BC Cup

Hours of training have once again paid off for the Sun Peaks’ Taekwondo club, the Northern Taekwondo Academy. Four students brought home medals from the International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) BC Taekwondo Cup.

The competition, held at UBC Okanagan on May 6, saw 200 competitors from 17 clubs across the province.

In patterns Annika Roberts earned silver, Jackson Atkinson and Olivia Dye earned bronze and Jaida McKenzie-White took home gold.

In the sparring category, Roberts took bronze, Atkinson and Dye each earned a silver.

Chief instructor Ryan Oevermann said he was proud of the performance, especially because it was the first time receiving a medal for some students.

The cup was the last competition of the season for the group who have a summer break from training after June. The next competition isn’t until the provincial championships on Sept. 23 in Richmond.

“Overall it was a great season,” Oevermann said. “The school continues to grow and the students continue to develop. The addition of four more black belts this year and my recent fourth degree promotion really speaks to the strength of the IRF curriculum being implemented.”

