Taking your business above and beyond

Sun Peaks resident, speaker, and coach Isabelle Hamptonstone will be on stage this thursday, Nov. 22, for a keynote speech jam packed with advice for those just starting their business or those looking to take it to another level.

It’s the third time the event, called LinkUp, has taken place in Kamloops and the first time she will speak.

Hamptonstone, founder of Brain Train International, said the speech will focus on Olympic performance under pressure and teach entrepreneurs to be open to the opportunity to grow both themselves and their business.

“It’s incredibly uplifting and heartwarming that people genuinely feel I can help a large crowd,” she said.

She added it’s important to her the topics are practical and people leave with things they can apply right away.

“Sometimes we’re so busy working in our business that we need to put our head above the trenches and and work on our business.”

Other parts of the event include panels on resources for local, provincial and federal organizations, and speeches from local business coach Cindy Piva and comedian Tim Nutt.

In between panels and speeches will be networking and tradeshow breaks to connect with like minded entrepreneurs in the area and learn more about growing your business.

The event is hosted by Venture Kamloops, Business Development Bank of Canada, Community Futures, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce and Kamloops Innovation.

