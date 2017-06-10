Telluride draws up regulations governing use of drones

TELLURIDE, Colo. –

The wild west for drones has ended in Telluride. The town has adopted regulations that govern where and when drones are flown above public or

private property.

The regulations were triggered in large part by a case last summer when a drone was being used for filming of a promotional video. The drone appeared to spook a herd of elk on Telluride’s open space area, called the Valley Floor.

Greg Clifton, the town manager, told the Telluride Daily Planet that the regulations do not constitute an outright prohibition, but they do provide an approval process.

