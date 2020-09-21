Teton Gravity Research’s newest ski film drops in to Kamloops drive-in theatre











Teton Gravity Research’s newest ski film, Make Believe, has been 25 years in the making and is coming to the Twin Rivers Drive-in theatre in Kamloops. It celebrates big names as well as new arrivals to the ski industry.

Photo supplied

Local riders will be ready to get their skis out after a highly anticipated ski movie makes a stop on Kamloops’ big screen.

On Sept.19 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Teton Gravity Research (TGR) dropped Make Believe, their first ski film since producing Winterland, and the Sport Emmy nominated full-feature film on professional big mountain skier Lindsey Vonn last year.

Make Believe is one of the year’s most highly anticipated free skiing films and marks the beginning of its film tour with a stop scheduled at the Twin Rivers Drive-in Theatre in Kamloops on September 27.

The drive-in, started by the Kamloops Film Society this year, gives attendees the chance to enjoy movies while remaining safely physically distanced.

Directed by Steve and Todd Jones and Jon Klaczkiewicz, Make Believe showcases athletes such as B.C.’s own Sammy Carlson, 13-year-old internet skiing sensation Kai Jones and other big names including Tim Durtschi, Nick McNutt, Caite Zeliff, Griffin Post, Sam Smoothy, and Colter Hinchliffe.

The film was shot on location in B.C., Jackson Hole, Japan, Colorado, and Montana.

“Ultimately it has been in the works for 25 years. Realizing all-time conditions in almost every

location this past season, Make Believe showcases some of the most progressive athletes and

riding on the planet,” said director and TGR co-founder, Steve Jones. “Make Believe is whatever your wildest imagination can dream up, It’s an unwavering commitment to that dream in order to make it reality,”

The film celebrates the athlete’s who are on their way to, or already have, turned their dreams, inspirations, and intentions into reality resulting in a life that can only be described as living the dream.

The athletes featured in the film represent the etho’s of ‘live the dream’ and have fallen deeply in love with the resulting culture, landscapes, and pursuit of that dream, said a press release from TGR.

Prize giveaways will be available at the Kamloops showing from TGR partners such as Sierra Nevada, The North Face, Atomic, Vokl, Yeti and more. All attendees will also have a shot at the grand prizes from the tour, including trips to Jackson Hole or Whistler.

To get stoked, check out the trailer by clicking here and to get your tickets, click here.