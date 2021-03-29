The Sun Peaks Selection announces its winners

0 shares











Geremy Guido takes up prize for Blue Line as well as Rail Garden

Rider getting sendy in the park back in 2011. File photo Royce Sihlis.

The Sun Peaks Selection crowned its winners last week, putting the final touches on one of the few contests that has been possible this winter.

In case you missed it, participants were invited to upload clips onto Instagram, which were then assessed by a veritable all-star set of judges that included regional snowboarding legends Helen Schettini and Chris Dufficy.

The contest consisted of five features: the Blue Line, Spine (hip), the Three Pack, Jaws, and the Rail Garden.

— Geremy Guido @geremygy_took home the Blue Line as well as the Rail Garden

— Max Rokosh @maxrokosh winner of Three Pack

— @whozben won the Sharkfin

— @nayte_snowboard won the Pyramid at the base

— The Women’s Category went to @katiebrayer_, with an honourable mention to Ainsley Brether

