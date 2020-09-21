The SuperDogs are coming to town











Popular event headlines next weekend’s Fall Festival

The SuperDogs are always a hit in Sun Peaks

The President’s Choice SuperDogs are coming back to Sun Peaks.

The pups (and their adorable owners) will perform as part of the Fall Festival, an annual event put on by Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP).

The dogs will perform three times on Saturday, Sept. 26.

If you haven’t seen a SuperDogs show, you’re in for a treat.

The dogs leap over obstacles, perform impressive tricks (including magic!), and race each other through courses.

“We’re very proud of the fact that a lot of the dogs are rescues,” said Phil Shuchat, president and chief operating officer of Spot on Entertainment. “We’re also very, very proud of the fact that these are, without question, the most talented dogs in the world. You’re going to see dogs doing some incredible things” .

Shucat added the audience can rest assured that the dogs have great lives, as they are family pets who live with their owners.

Asked what the public takes away from a SuperDog show, Shucat said that could be the subject of a very long discussion. But to summarize, he explained the shows underline the importance of loving, playing with and communicating with your animal.

“Love your dog, communicate with your dog, and play with your dog,” he said. “That’s what our cast members do all day every day. And I think people go home and say, ‘You know what, I’m going to love my dog a little bit more today after seeing this.”

Like so many things these days, the SuperDogs show will be impacted by COVID-19. Shucat said that all cast members will maintain a healthy distance from one audience members and are tested regularly while on the road.

The event organizer, Tourism Sun Peaks, is also taking precautions, marking off designated areas where pods of people can stand together at a good social distance.

The event will be held at the Sun Peaks Community Park.

Traditionally, the public was invited to meet the SuperDogs following the show. Sadly, this is no longer possible.

“Obviously, we can’t do that,” said Shucat. “But at least we’re able to get out there and entertain people.”

Theresa St. Louis, manager of events at TSP, said the organization is taking the necessary steps to ensure public safety at all Fall Festival events.

“We’re following all of the provincial guidelines while hosting each event and will have limitations on the number of people at each venue,” she said.

St. Louis added she hopes the public who visit Sun Peaks specifically for the festival will choose to stay on the hill and enjoy on-mountain activities.

Hiking, biking and golfing are still operating, she noted.

“Hopefully they will stay overnight, whether it be on Friday or Saturday,” she said.

Other Fall Festival events include mini golf, magician Clinton Gray, Matt Henry’s Big Bubble Show, and the Big Little Science Centre, who will host a live science show.

You can see a full itinerary of events here. The President’s Choice SuperDogs will perform a 30-minute show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Joel Barde is a reporter hired by SPIN with funding from the Local Journalism Initiative, a federal program created to support “original civic journalism that covers the diverse needs of underserved communities across Canada.”