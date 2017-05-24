Suspect apprehended after break-ins



After four reports to RCMP of vehicles being rummaged through and stolen from, a thirty-six years old man has been arrested. He was with a stolen vehicle using stolen plates, break and enter tools, and stolen property.

The man was also prohibited from driving and in breach of a curfew when arrested.

On May 20 a Sun Peaks bylaw officer reported a suspicious person hiding on Sunburst Dr.. While a police officer and police dog searched the area the suspect was able to elude police.

However, a bandana recovered at the scene matched one worn by a suspect who was caught on video surveillance in Kamloops that morning.

The morning of May 20 a Sun Peaks resident reported their vehicle had been rummaged through overnight on Sun Peaks Road.

A second caller reported theft from their vehicle parked on Sunburst Dr.. Items stolen included jewelry, vehicle registration papers and a wallet.

A third reporter, also on Sunburst Dr., told police their vehicle was broken into and a key was stolen.

Another vehicle on Sunburst Dr. was also broken into and had a vehicle registration and key stolen.

Police located the suspect that night in Kamloops with the vehicle, stolen from Penticton.

An investigation is ongoing while the suspect remains in custody. Police remind residents to remove all valuables from vehicles.

