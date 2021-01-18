This year’s Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy hosted online

0 shares











Online outdoor learning continues this winter with the Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy which will host films, panel discussions, inspiring speakers and more

Photo retrieved from Arcteryx.com

The Arc’teryx Backcountry Academy will be held via Zoom, the Arc’teryx website and Instagram and will host a variety of panel discussions, films, clinics and more.

Registration for the academy will open Jan. 25 and events will take place Feb. 8 until Feb. 12.

Panel discussions require pre-registration and will discuss ski touring during a pandemic, inclusive mountain culture and another discussion yet to be announced.

Clinics will be offered at a 50 per cent discounted rate and registration won’t start until the begging of the academy on Feb. 8. The cClinics offered are a comprehensive guide to avalanche safety and an ultimate guide to backcountry skiing and ski mountaineering also led by Mark Smiley, International Federation of Mountain Guides Association (IFMGA) certified mountain guide.

Additional content will include an art exhibit, a workshop detailing the intricacies of backcountry skiing photoshoots for aspiring ski photographers and gear giveaways.

To find out more about the academy, including schedules and further details, visit the website by clicking here.