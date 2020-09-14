TNRD asks for help with rural connectivity study











The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) is asking for feedback about rural internet connectivity.

The district has partnered with consultant TANEx Engineering Corporation to undertake a survey and create a strategy to address improvements to connectivity in the region’s rural areas.

Results of the survey, which takes five to 10 minutes to complete, will provide insight into what services are available, the need for services and impacts of existing service levels.

Those with connectivity issues that don’t allow them to complete the online survey can contact the TNRD for a paper copy which can be submitted by mail.

The survey will be open until Oct. 5 at tnrd.ca/stay-connected/surveys