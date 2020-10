0 shares

The Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD) wants your input for a housing needs survey.

Part of their housing needs assessment, the survey gives residents of communities like Sun Peaks, Clearwater, Merritt and more the chance to have their voices heard.

Questions address things like the kind of housing you currently have, issues you see in the community and suggestions to improve local housing. The survey can be found here and takes five to 10 minutes to complete.