TOTA commits to climate action plan

Regional tourism association commits to advocating for a more environmentally friendly travel industry

Photo TOTA

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) has committed to creating a climate emergency plan within the next year, joining a group of international agencies and companies that want to see meaningful action on climate change.

“The climate crisis poses an immense threat,” said Glenn Mandziuk, TOTA President and chief executive officer. “Throughout COVID-19 recovery efforts, we must stay one step ahead to not only mitigate environmental impacts, but work toward transforming tourism into a force for good.”

TOTA has signed on to Tourism Declares, a community of 137 travel organizations and companies who are working to build a “regenerative” tourism industry.

As part of the deal, TOTA commits to endorsing the International Panel on Climate Change’s latest advice as pertains to slashing global carbon emissions to 55 per cent below 2017 levels by 2030.

It also also pledged to support the regional tourism sector to go green.

Jenny Smith, co-founder of Tourism Declares, spoke at the recent TOTA and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) joint Virtual Tourism Summit last month.

You can read more about Tourism Declares, and see a list of other organizations and companies who are part of it, here.