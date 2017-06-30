Tourism Kamloops rebrands amidst strong numbers

Tourism industry deemed a key economic driver for the city

Tourism Kamloops unveiled their new logo and tagline along with a new marketing campaign a week after a report showing the tourism industry’s massive economic contribution was published. The new brand, “Boldly Unscripted”, aims to change the perception of Kamloops.

The report was conducted in the Value of Tourism Model, designed by Destination BC, which evaluates accommodation data to produce an estimated number of tourist visitations and expenditures for the year. Based on 2015 numbers, Kamloops welcomed 1.5 million visitors with an estimated annual expenditure of $227 million and a total estimated economic impact of $377 million. These numbers verified what Tourism Kamloops CEO Beverley DeSantis speculated about the industry.

“There has long been a sense that the local tourism visitor economy contributes significantly to the economic landscape of Kamloops, and we can now confirm, with confidence, that tourism is a major industry that positively contributes to our local economy,” stated DeSantis in a press release, adding its reach is broad and impacts businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and transportation providers.

Two of the largest factors cited as creating growth were the branding of Kamloops as the Tournament Capital of Canada in 2002 and the creation of Tourism Kamloops in 2005 which spearheaded targeted and strategic marketing to various key demographics.

Tourism Kamloops’ new branding is intended to reflect interviews and conversations with local citizens, attempting to gain insight to the stories and experiences Kamloops offers.

“Kamloops is the kind of place where you can find an incredible adventure around every corner and you don’t need to do a lot of planning for an extraordinary experience,” DeSantis said.

The new brand will be accompanied by the ‘360 Kamera Krew’, a 12-month marketing campaign of videographers who will capture stories and unscripted moments around the city. They will also challenge locals and tourists to “give Kamloops a try” by asking them to do something they hadn’t planned to. If a person accepts, they’ll be made the star of their own mini-series and their moment will be shared online and across social media.

Tourism as a whole has been a fast-growing industry in B.C. for the past ten years, boasting a GDP growth of 13 per cent from 2007 to 2013. With a GDP of $7.5 billion in 2015, it rivals other major export industries such as logging, which had a 10 per cent decline in GDP over the same period. The other major export industries had far less of a contribution to provincial GDP, the closest to tourism being oil and gas extraction at $7.2 billion.

Kamloops has continued to keep up with provincial indicators, and forecasts more growth in 2017. In 2016, accommodation revenue increased 9.8 per cent , a $56 million boost over 2015.

