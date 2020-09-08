Trail race returns this week











Trail runners are finally able to strap on their racing bibs this weekend as Dirty Feet makes its return to Sun Peaks with new protocols.

Interior B.C.’s prominent trail running race organizer, Dirty Feet, has been working with provincial health authorities and Sun Peaks Resort LLP to bring back the Sun Peaks five and ten kilometre Dirty Feet Packhorse trail running races.

Dirty Feet has been unable to host any of its trail run, snowshoe, or bike races this season since the snowshoe race that was held in Sun Peaks earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun Peaks’ race, the first of the season, will offer five or ten kilometre options in the men’s and women’s categories on Sept. 12 and 13.

Racers will begin in P5 and both distances will be held on both days of the weekend to allow for more participants.

To follow provincial health guidelines, racers will leave P5 in waves. This means that up to four racers will start in five minute increments between 9 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to allow for physical distancing. Face coverings are mandatory in areas where physical distancing is not possible and hand sanitizer is provided when racers pick up their bibs and race package, as well as at the finish line. There will be no aid stations so participants are asked to bring their own food and drinks for the race, and congregating after the race will not be allowed.

Dirty Feet asks that spectators refrain from viewing the event and instead visit the village during race times.

Participants are asked to register for the race before September 11. Racers can also view the ten kilometre course or five kilometre course beforehand and to find out more information visit the Dirty Feet website by clicking here.