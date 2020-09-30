Trailforks app moving to paid version











The popular mountain biking app Trailforks, is moving to a paid version after years of users accessing the app for free, with a 50 per cent discount available to their long term customers until the end of the day.

On Aug 31, Trailforks, the app that is popular with mountain bikers and hosts features for finding, reporting on, and mapping trails, announced in a press release that their app will be moving to a paid version called Trailforks Pro to improve its mapping and trail management capabilities.

The new paid version will cost $2.99 per month. However, if you have been a user of Trailforks for at least five years, they are offering long time members a 50 per cent discount until the end of the day (Sept. 30). Costs at a discounted rate would amount to $17.99 per year and those users will be offered the same rate if they decide to continue with Trailforks Pro next year.

Trail associations and users who set up as local region administrators and have at least 10 trailforks contribution points are allowed one free Trailforks pro subscription so they can continue to help manage and map trails.

A revised free version will also be available which will allow users to choose a single customizable 3600 square kilometre area on the mobile app where they will have access to trail information within that area such as being able to check trail status, reports, events, contests, badges, and personal ridelog recording and viewing. The website trails and features will also still be made available for free.

Also, each user who downloads the app gets a seven day trial of Trailforks Pro (not seven consecutive days, but seven days of total use) upon download.

Trailforks said they were left with few options for the future of the app after its popularity, demand, and usage skyrocketed in the last year.

Revenue from the new paid model will allow them to hire more staff, add features, and improve the app.

Additional info can be found on the Trailforks Pro FAQ page. You can download the app today on their website by clicking here or get it in the Apple Store or on Google Play on your respective device.