TSP ready to launch new brand platform

Sun Peaks may be seen in a new light after a new brand platform is rolled out by Tourism Sun Peaks (TSP) this year.

Members who attend the upcoming AGM will be part of the first reveal of the platform which has been created over three months.

Arlene Schieven, president and CEO of TSP, said she is excited to share the results and thinks it is a big step from past branding.

“I’m really excited to share it,” she said. “It’s what Sun Peaks is all about, it shows why

we’re different.”

Schieven said she believes marketing a destination is important, especially for Sun Peaks to attract first time guests.

“I think it is hugely important. It shows people if it’s the right place for them. For the ideal customers it shows we have what they want.”

The TSP team collaborated with the community to create it, she said. Workshops were held to draw inspiration from both new residents and long-term locals and business owners.

Steps to completion included identifying what makes the resort special, what an ideal customer looks like and how the destination would be described if it was a person.

Schieven said when it was presented to the TSP board for the first time there was an emotional response and applause.

“Everyone has had the same reaction, they have really felt like it resonated.”

The branding is broad and includes a digital component as well as photography and videography guidelines to present a cohesive image of the destination.

“It’s our core essence and something that really ties everything together.”

The TSP AGM will take place June 24 at 9 a.m. at the Hearthstone Lodge. Those who cannot attend are invited to a presentation on June 27 at 10 a.m. also in the Hearthstone Lodge.

