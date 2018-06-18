Two decades of slinging pizza

Mountain High Celebrates 20th Anniversary

When Ryan Schmalz arrived in Sun Peaks in 1997 in a Westfalia van he had no idea his future held celebrating 20 years of owning and operating the community’s beloved pizza shop. But after a season ski bumming he wanted to ﬁnd a way to stay put.

“I fell in love with the lifestyle,” he said. “There was a commercial spot sitting empty with a for sale or lease sign so I thought ‘how can I live up here and include the lifestyle and work?’”

Schmalz recognized every ski town needs a pizza place and despite having no business or restaurant experience he jumped on the idea.

A last minute chance to purchase the spot instead of lease it came up, which was a risky move at a time when much of today’s village didn’t exist, but he took the chance. That decision, he said, is a big reason why he is still around 20 years later.

With advice from his brother in-law, lots of pizza tasting under his belt and plenty of work on the space, Schmalz opened the doors to Mountain High Pizza for the ﬁrst time on July 4, 1998.

While opening in the summer when the village was far quieter may seem like a strange choice, he said it helped him and his staff (scooped from a Kamloops pizza joint) work out the kinks before the winter crowds. When mountain bike racers stopped in Schmalz quickly learned what worked and what didn’t. And from that ﬁrst day they offered delivery all over the village. “We opened with 16 pizzas on the menu and create your own. Now we have 24. Most of them are still on there. “I worked every day,” he said.

“We started with a staff of two, then three. We grew with the mountain.” The growth continued, hitting a high from 2004 to 2006 when the U.S. dollar made Sun Peaks more attractive to American skiers. But the big boom was followed by a bust with the economic crash of 2008.

“We went from being used to being at a certain level, and then we had to run things tighter. We had less staff doing the same things, business owners were working in more.”

But slices continued to sell and eventually more people began to return to the resort, but seasonality remained a constant challenge. “One day there’s 5,000 people in the village the next day there’s 100. It’s tough to manage…One day of business in Sun Peaks can be the same as three or four days in a city. If you don’t run it efﬁciently it’s ampliﬁed so much more.”

Being in business so long has also given Schmalz a unique perspective on the community as he’s watched it grow. He also met his now wife on the mountain and had two children.

“The biggest changes for me, for the positive, are in 2010 when the municipality was incorporated. It gave Sun Peaks structure, before we were a lawless society, there were no rules, just fun. “And, now that I have two young kids, the biggest change was the school opening.”

Looking back on 20 years of selling ‘za, Schmalz can see a huge shift in the way he operates. “Twenty years ago we just had a cash register, then we had dial up on one line and if the phone rang while we took a Visa payment it would cancel the payment, we had to have a seperate line.“Then we went to handheld units, we had mobile machines to the door for delivery which was huge. We had pagers for our drivers to come in because there wasn’t the same cell service there is today.”

Now they have a fully computerized system and just launched online ordering for the ﬁrst time. Customers can use the website or an Android app to customize their pizza and have it delivered right to their door. It even provides the option of ordering at a speciﬁ c time to plan ahead. It’s a way to give the customer more. Schmalz has also kept his doors open for nearly 1,000 consecutive days to show support for the community and help contribute to being a year round resort.

This July 4, 20 years after opening, he will thank the community with 50 percent off everything for one day. What’s in the future? For Schmalz’s children, who he calls members of the top three per cent of pizza eaters worldwide, it’s more pizza. For Schmalz himself? More pizza of course (ﬁve cheese, he’s a minimalist), but also more time spent raising his family in the community he’s called home, and helped shape, for 20 years.

Comments

comments