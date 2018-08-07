Two suspects sought in ATM robbery

Kamloops RCMP are searching for two suspects after an ATM in the lobby of the Sun Peaks Grand Residences was broken into on Friday night.

Overnight on Aug. 3 two men entered the lobby and used a prying tool to open the ATM. Security footage shows two caucasian men, one of average height and weight and the other slightly taller and larger or more muscular.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

