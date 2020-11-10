ULLR party online this weekend











DJs ready to hype up winter season and summon snow

An ULLR party from years past.

The annual ULLR party and fundraiser has been revived this year with an online offering.

The 2020 event, raising funds for the Sun Peaks Skate Park Foundation, will take place this Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 11 p.m.

Local DJ acts will be streamed live on Twitch for people to join in on the party at home.

Performers include JellyNote, Nezzie, Spun Logic, AstroBoy, D-Funky and the Tall Handsome Club. The event can be streamed here and donations can be made here.