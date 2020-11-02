University job fair to connect students with Sun Peaks employers











Sun Peaks employers still looking for staff, or those still looking for a winter job, should mark their calendars for a Nov. 4 virtual job fair hosted by Thompson Rivers University (TRU).

The event, organized by Larry Iles, senior faculty of the TRU Career and Experiential Learning Department, will allow businesses and individuals to connect through Zoom. It’s especially important to connect TRU students with Sun Peaks employers as a lack of international staff and accommodation have left some local businesses short staffed.

“It started when I was on Facebook on the Survivor’s [local community] page,” he said. “I noticed there’s a few local businesses that were looking for employees and I thought we do have domestic students this year who might want to go work on the mountain part time…because courses are all online students aren’t bound by having to be in town [certain days].

“It’s a little way of giving back, I guess. It’s outside of our big official job fair that we have on campus every year.”

Participants will be able to move between virtual rooms, meeting different businesses in each one.

“It’s our first job fair that we’ve ever tried virtually. I think this is a great way to do it and we might help some local businesses at Sun Peaks as well and give students some opportunities that normally they don’t think about.

“We have lots of graduates working up on the mountain, especially our adventure tourism and tourism students. You never know where these positions lead to, on the surface they seem like typical part time retail positions but as we know people move to a ski hill and think ‘I can make a life of this.’ So it changes people’s perspectives and ideas about what they want to do.”

Currently nine businesses of various types have registered for the event.

Students and businesses can contact Iles to register at [email protected] Those who aren’t TRU students may also attend; Iles said he will share the link for the event in the Sun Peaks Survivors Facebook group just before it starts.

The fair will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m.