Vehicle stolen from residence

0 shares











Photo Unsplash.

A truck was stolen from outside a residence in Sun Peaks on Dec. 15, but was found by the RCMP three days later and returned to the owner with no damage.

Staff Sgt. Bill Wallace, detachment commander with the Tk’emlúps RCMP, said a door to the vehicle was left unlocked. He said they are unsure how the vehicle was started.

There are no suspects at this time, but the matter is still under investigation.

To report a crime or submit a tip, call the Tk’emlúps RCMP at 250-314-1800 or visit Kamloops Crime Stoppers online at kamloopscrimestoppers.ca.