Village cleanup underway tomorrow

A tradition that has helped clean up the village each spring returns to Sun Peaks tomorrow.

Groups will participate in the 20th annual Sun Peaks Trash Bash tomorrow, May 24, to help collect garbage and litter from around the village.

Residents and visitors alike will meet at Masa’s Bar and Grill at 4 p.m. to receive route instructions and a garbage bag before heading out.

After the village is cleaned, participants will return to Masa’s for a barbeque meal from the Sun Peaks Fire Department and drinks from Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality.

To contribute to the potluck meal, organizers suggest bringing an appetizer, salad or dessert. It is recommended participants wear boots and gloves.

For more information contact events@sunpeakstourism.com.

