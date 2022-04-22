Village will welcome Ukrainian family by end of month

0 shares











A family fleeing Ukraine will be moving to the community next week and Sun Peaks Community Helps (SPCH) is looking for volunteers to help them get here and settle in.

Mayor Al Raine and community member Jim Alix are gathering resources to help Ukrainians find refuge in the community through SPCH. They have secured six months accommodation for the first family, who will land in Vancouver on April 27.

SPCH is looking for a volunteer to pick up the family from Vancouver on April 30 and bring them to Sun Peaks. The non-profit will cover any gas charges.

The family consists of two adults, Alex and Nataliia, along with their 2-year-old and 4-year-old. They are also in need of loaned or donated car seats suitable for the children.

Once the family is settled in, SPCH will do an inventory of what other items they are in need of, such as clothing or sporting equipment.

Raine added the organization would love to see local families with young children help the Ukrainains settle in by connecting them to social networks and getting them involved in the community. SPCH also intends to host a welcome event so residents can meet the family.

“It’s heartwarming. We actually have had a Zoom meeting with the family,” Raine said. “They’re most appreciative. Obviously [they’re] happy to get out of that situation.”

Raine said the group has also been in contact with another family about moving to the community, and has already secured accommodations for them as well. If SPCH can find another community member willing to donate accommodations for six months, it could look at bringing over a third family.

Anyone who is interested in volunteering can email Sun Peaks Community Helps at [email protected] or Mayor Raine at [email protected]