Vinsulla fire larger, but not likely to spread

A fire at Lyons Rd. in Vinsulla, around 40 kilometres west of Sun Peaks, has grown from 90 to 8,000 square metres but is unlikely to spread, said fire information officer Justine Hunse.

“The fire is being held,” Hunse said. “That indicates sufficient suppression is taking place.”

She added that the fire, burning pine and grass, is very visible but it should not concern travelers on Highway 5.

The cause of the fire, which started early afternoon June 20, has not yet been confirmed. But early reports on social media suggest a tree falling on a power line sparked the blaze.

Fire crews and two air tankers have worked to bring the blaze under control.

Comments

comments