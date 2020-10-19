News

Voting this weekend in Sun Peaks

 | October 19, 2020
File photo.

As the date of the provincial election, Oct. 24, draws closer, preparations are being made for voters in Sun Peaks. 

If ballots aren’t already in the mail it’s unlikely they will arrive in time and you should make arrangements to vote in person or drop off your vote-by-mail package to a district electoral office or voting place. 

All voting in the community will take place at the newly built Sun Peaks Centre, which can be accessed near the tennis courts. 

Residents of Whitecroft or elsewhere in the valley may vote in Sun Peaks. The next closest voting station is at the Heffley Creek Community Hall at 6995 Old Highway 5. 

Polls are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are asked to bring valid identification that shows their name and home address, your where to vote card if you received it in the mail, your own pen or pencil (if you wish) and a face covering or mask.

