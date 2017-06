Epona Rise Retreat Center is hiring for the retreat management position for September 1st! You must have previous experience in hospitality and management, and have a strength in an eye for business development and being able to lead innovative of our center in the community. We are an accommodation venue and retreat center that caters to both local and international guests. On site living is part of the position. To inquiry or apply please email hillary@epona-rise-retreats.com.

