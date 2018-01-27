Weather Advisory for more snowfall throughout weekend

With 25 centimetres falling in the last 24 hours at Sun Peaks and more in the forecast it’s going to be a snowy weekend. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the North Thompson and Interior of British Columbia that includes more snow.

The southern Interior including the Columbias and Kootenays will see two separate storms throughout the weekend. The first storm taking effect Jan. 27 will estimated snowfall ranging from 5 to 15 centimeters and is expected to taper off throughout the evening.

Early Sunday morning the second storm will roll through the interior with another 5 to 20 centimetres of snow falling throughout the day. In some regions the snowfall expected to shift to rainfall, however, regions farther north will likely see snowfall throughout the night.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for today’s storm over the Shuswap, West Kootenay and Coquihalla highways. Additional snowfall warnings may be issued later for Sunday’s storm.

